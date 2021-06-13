Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

