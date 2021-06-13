MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.65. MDC Partners shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 281,034 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $430.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MDC Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,324,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 487,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MDC Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in MDC Partners by 21.5% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 834,141 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in MDC Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 174,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

