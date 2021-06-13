McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.66

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 81805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $743.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. Analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 2,825,660 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,951 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,482,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 682,687 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

