Maxine Clark Sells 26,755 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.39 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

