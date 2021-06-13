Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Matthews International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

