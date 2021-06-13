Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 14th. Analysts expect Major Drilling Group International to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$853.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$11.34.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

MDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.