MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.25.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

