Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $8.45 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

