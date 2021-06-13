Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $8.45 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
