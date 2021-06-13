MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post sales of $23.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.44 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $155.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

Several research firms have commented on MGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 793,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

