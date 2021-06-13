Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 615,436 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $17.74.

CLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 665,963 shares of company stock worth $10,592,836. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

