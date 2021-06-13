LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.57

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.57 and last traded at $162.50, with a volume of 117490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $2.0272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

