Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 45,013 shares.The stock last traded at $12.04 and had previously closed at $11.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $628.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 6.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

