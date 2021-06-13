Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $23.57 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

