Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $338.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

