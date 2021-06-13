Lukas Scheibler Sells 3,417 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

