LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $42,717.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00782403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.95 or 0.08081718 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,709,073 coins and its circulating supply is 89,989,872 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

