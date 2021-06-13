Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

