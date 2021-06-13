Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 115,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,002 shares.The stock last traded at $59.06 and had previously closed at $59.91.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

