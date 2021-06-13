Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Up 316.7% in May

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNA opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

