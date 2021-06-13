Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

LOGI stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.20. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

