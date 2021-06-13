Lobstex Price Hits $0.0726 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $718,443.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,095,228 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

