Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Volume Tops $723,395.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $723,395.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,091,904 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

