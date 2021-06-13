Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 59

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 48.40 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £34.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.