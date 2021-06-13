LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Down 3.3%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.74. 4,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

A number of analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 930.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.