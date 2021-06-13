Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

