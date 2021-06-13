Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTMCF remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Friday. 111,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,486. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

