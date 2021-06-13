Linear (LINA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.41 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $115.14 million and $11.41 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.00793807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.01 or 0.08205061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00085728 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,108,825 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.