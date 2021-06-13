Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.31% from the company’s current price.
CARD opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.88) on Friday. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.77. The firm has a market cap of £229.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02.
Card Factory Company Profile
