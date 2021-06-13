Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.31% from the company’s current price.

CARD opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.88) on Friday. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.77. The firm has a market cap of £229.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

