LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group stock opened at $204.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

