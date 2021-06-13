Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

LESL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,678. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.66.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock worth $21,136,651.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Leslie’s by 58.8% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 448.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

