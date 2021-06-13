Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.51. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 40,024 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.598 per share. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

