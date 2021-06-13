Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 67.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,439 shares of company stock worth $10,177,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $338.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.25. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.