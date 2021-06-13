LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LendingClub by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

