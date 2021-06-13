LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,540 shares of company stock worth $7,957,556 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

