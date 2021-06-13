Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $169.41

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.41 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 169.36 ($2.21). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 176.70 ($2.31), with a volume of 660,667 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £154,000 ($201,201.99). Also, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

