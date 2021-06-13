Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Short Interest Update

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LMTI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Laser Master International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.

Laser Master International Company Profile

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

