Lannett (NYSE:LCI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCI stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. Lannett has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $74,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

