Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

