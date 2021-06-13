Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 7,122 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,845 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $367,633,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.