Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $250.11 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

