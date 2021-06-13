Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

