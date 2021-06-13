Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $7.69 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

