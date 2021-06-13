Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

KLIC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 566,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

