Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for 2.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.05% of Kornit Digital worth $234,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.32 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.