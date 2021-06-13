Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

