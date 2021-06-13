Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of KEP stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.
