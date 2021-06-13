Komodo (KMD) Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $130.67 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00341664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00151855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00215769 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011077 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,288,306 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

