KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.