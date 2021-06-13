Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $67.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.60 million and the highest is $68.12 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

