Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,796. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.37. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

