Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,154,171 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.81 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.